Quijano: Ryan Garcia’s litmus test

TODAY in the neon glow of Las Vegas, where fortunes rise and fall faster than a fighter’s guard, the T-Mobile Arena will buzz with anticipation for the WBC welterweight title clash between defending champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and the challenger, “King Ryan” Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs).

But this won’t just be another pay-per-view spectacle — it will be a litmus test of Garcia’s harrowing journey back from the brink — a battle against demons far more relentless than any opponent in the ring.

SETBACK. Garcia’s spiral had begun years earlier, but it hit rock bottom in 2024. Fresh off a chaotic upset victory over Devin Haney that was later overturned to a no-contest due to a positive drug test, he found himself drowning in a sea of self-destruction.

The spotlight and the fame that came with it, the pressure — all of it conspired into a vicious cycle of alcohol abuse. He admitted it openly in interviews: drinking every day, partying through training camps, even sipping beer at a weigh-in, as a defiant stunt.

Apparently, some bipolar depression issues compounded the problem. Arrests followed, hotel rooms were trashed, and his career hung by a thread during a one-year suspension.

But rock bottom has a way of forging steel and today we will know if Ryan has indeed hit the reset button.

BARRIOS. He is no stranger to Pinoy fight fans, having battled our very own living legend Manny Pacquiao into a controversial draw.

Barrios is a tough, battle-tested champion with a 29-2 record and 18 knockouts. Pegged as the underdog in the odds, he had earned his belt the hard way — despite losses to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman plus the Pacquiao draw.

MY TAKE. A lot depends on what kind of shape Garcia is in. If he is indeed a completely rehabilitated person, he should be able to outpoint Barrios easily as he is infinitely faster than the defending champion.

Garcia is known to have one of the fastest hands in professional boxing and superior hand speed will be the key to victory here.

If you recall, in the fight against an aging legend like the Pacman, Barrios was noticeably a step slower and he was able to stay in the fight due to his athleticism and physicality. No doubt, Barrios will be the more durable fighter in there and even if Garcia starts strong and is able to get ahead on the cards early, it remains to be seen if he can keep his focus, not commit mistakes and maintain discipline throughout.

Make no mistake, Barrios will be a dangerous opponent right until the final bell, but I predict Garcia to prevail via unanimous decision despite a couple of close calls where he is rocked, as he will manage to box his way out of trouble.

VERBATIM. “Boxing can be weird like that” - Marrio Barrios on having a two fight draw streak (www.sanantonioexpress.com).

LAST ROUND. It’s on Oscar “Third” Tan III who recently celebrated his birthday. Cheers!