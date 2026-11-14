Quijano: Taduran and Canelo are victorious

Well, maybe our prayers helped as Pedro Taduran successfully defended his IBF minimumweight crown by defeating Brandon Moreno of Spain by unanimous decision over the weekend.

It was the 4th defense of our sole remaining boxing world champion. With the win, Taduran is now 21-4-1 (14 KOs) while Moreno is now 16-1 (5 KOs) after suffering his first career loss.

THE FIGHT. As expected, Taduran used his signature relentless pressure, high volume, and body work to control the fight. He pressed forward from the opening bell, landing his southpaw left straight repeatedly and forcing Moreno back.

To his credit, Moreno tried to box from distance with movement and selective punching and even landed some flush shots in the middle rounds.

A cut opened above Taduran’s left eye from an accidental headbutt in the fifth round, but it didn’t slow the champion. In the final half of the fight, Taduran’s body attack began to pay dividends and he managed to finish strong in the championship rounds.

ALVAREZ. Two weeks ago, Canelo made a triumphant comeback after losing to Terence Crawford last year by defeating Christian Mbilli via unanimous decision. In doing so, he managed to reclaim the WBC Super Middleweight and his record now stands at 64-3 (39KOs).

Compubox stats also clearly favored Alvarez as he had more power punches, 132 to 99 and a higher connect rate at 31 percent compared to 20 percent for Mbilli.

THE FIGHT. The Cameroon-born Mbilli, who is known for being a heavy-handed pressure fighter, tried to walk Canelo down with volume and activity early. However, Canelo used his classic approach: tight defense, sharp jab, accurate counterpunching.

The early rounds were competitive as Mbilli more than held his own with sustained pressure and volume punching. However, in the middle rounds, Canelo took control. A big uppercut in Round 7 staggered Mbilli, and a point deduction in Round 8 further derailed Mbilli’s chances.

In the championship rounds, Canelo’s cleaner, more accurate work and superior defense earned him the advantage as Mbilli looked increasingly frustrated with his failure to land clean punches.

With his latest victim, Canelo proves that he is still a top-tier fighter at 168 lbs. He has expressed interest in a Crawford rematch, but the latter has maintained he is happily retired.

B+. That’s the grade I give Canelo for this fight. There was no spectacular knockout, but a high-level, controlled performance that reestablished him as a champion. He is definitely past his prime now, but could still beat some of the top 10 fighters in his division.

LAST ROUND. It’s on Trina Zosa-Tan, who recently reached a milestone. Happy birthday and cheers!