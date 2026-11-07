Quijano: Taduran takes on Moreno

If it’s not too much trouble, say a prayer for our lone Filipino world champion as Pedro Taduran takes on Brandon Moreno with the IBF minimumweight title on the line at the Kiva Auditorium in New Mexico this weekend.

Moreno is an undefeated Spaniard who relies on movement, a sharp jab and footwork. He is partial to counter-punching and likes to pick his spots. Most of his recent fights have gone the distance, and he has regional experience, but has never been tested at the level of a world champion on foreign soil.

TADURAN. In contrast, our champion embodies Filipino lower-weight aggression as he is a high-volume pressure fighter who throws punches in bunches. He is quite effective from his southpaw stance and likes to maintain a relentless pace that eventually breaks down opponents. He doesn’t really have one-punch knockout power but relies on his durability and has shown the wherewithal to dig deep in championship rounds and pull off grueling wins.

MATCHUP. Taduran’s southpaw stance gives him a natural edge, which Moreno will need to neutralize. His engine is also one of his biggest weapons. Ergo, Moreno will need to be active early; otherwise, he will face a deficit on the scorecards in the first half of the fight.

Taduran forces opponents to work every second while Moreno will try to counterpunch, so it will be a battle of wills on who can impose his style.

If the fight stays in the pocket for long stretches, the edge goes heavily to Taduran due to his experience. Taduran has already fought successfully in Japan and the United States while Moreno is making his international and U.S. debut.

That unfamiliarity, combined with the jump in competition, is the biggest unknown for the challenger. However, this is not to say that Taduran will be expected to dominate. Boxing history is replete with unknowns taking down champions time and again.

Taduran has been down but never stopped, and Moreno’s five knockouts in 16 fights suggest limited power at this level, which does not bode well for him.

MY TAKE. Barring any accidents or surprises, I see Taduran winning by unanimous decision or late stoppage. Moreno’s movement and boxing IQ should keep the fight competitive early. However, Taduran’s pressure and volume punching will most likely wear out his opponent. Of course, an upset is always a possibility, but Taduran’s composure and ring generalship should carry him through tough stretches in this fight

LAST ROUND. It’s on one of my best buddies from high school, Marcelino Co, who recently celebrated his birthday. Cheers!