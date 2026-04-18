Quijano: The pressure is on Kevin Durant

The 2026 NBA Playoffs open with fireworks this week, but few matchups carry the personal stakes of Houston Rockets versus Los Angeles Lakers.

The 5th-seeded Rockets (52-30) face the 4th-seeded Lakers (53-29). On paper, it’s a favorable matchup for Houston despite not having homecourt advantage. In reality, it’s a legacy-defining moment for 37-year-old Kevin Durant.

ARRIVAL. Durant went to Houston via a blockbuster July 2025 trade — the largest in NBA history by number of teams involved. The Rockets sent out Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to land the two-time champion, instantly transforming a young, rising squad into a contender led by an elite player.

After back-to-back disappointing playoff exits in Brooklyn and Phoenix, KD was brought to Houston for one reason: to deliver a championship, nothing less.

Now, in the first round against a LeBron James-led Lakers team playing without key scorers Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the pressure is squarely on Durant’s shoulders.

RESUME. His body of work needs no introduction. A four-time scoring champion, two-time Finals MVP, 15-time All-Star, and fifth all-time in career points. His two rings came with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 — titles that cemented his place among the greats but also spawned the “ring chaser” label that has followed him ever since.

The narrative shifted once he left the Bay. The Nets experiment collapsed amid injuries and drama. Phoenix delivered two first-round exits despite pairing him with Devin Booker and Chris Paul and even later on, Bradley Beal.

Public perception was cruel. Durant could score with anyone, but could he lead a team deep into the playoffs without a ready-made superteam around him?

Remember that the Rockets had the No. 2 seed in the West the previous season but lacked a proven closer. This time around, even with Durant’s arrival, wherein he contributed 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 52.0% shooting while playing 36.4 minutes per night, they were seeded even lower at 5.

Yet we all know that the regular season doesn’t really matter. The playoffs are where legacies are made — or damned.

LAKERS. Lebron’s Lakers are playing with house money. They have nothing to lose. With Doncic and Reaves out who combine for almost 60 points together, the Rockets are expected to run right through them.

Yes, the Rockets are a flawed team and in truth, it’s actually too much to expect that team chemistry will be achieved in Durant’s first season, but this Lakers team is even more deficient, with a 41-year-old Lebron leading the way and who actually was the team’s 3rd option coming into the playoffs. These two have met in the Finals three times (2016–2018), with Durant winning two.

Advancing to the second round for the first time since leaving Golden State would mark tangible progress in Durant’s third franchise post-Warriors. A championship with the Rockets would finally reshape the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career.

LAST ROUND. It’s on Shamyka Sandigan Lim, who turns 18 this week. Cheers!