Quijano: Tyson’s control vs. Joshua’s chaos

Over the weekend, two former heavyweight champions stepped back into the ring to clear a final hurdle toward their long-awaited British heavyweight showdown.

However, while both fights were meant to be tune-ups, the results provided a revealing snapshot of where they are in their respective careers.

TYSON FURY. Far away at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, Fury faced veteran Polish heavyweight Mariusz Wach in front of roughly 1,500 fans.

The 46-year-old Wach, a former world title challenger who had lost eight of his previous 11 fights, came in heavier at around 291 lbs. Fury came in at 265 lbs, but since both men possess the same frame and are of about the same height, it proved to be an interesting optic watching both men box each other.

The early rounds were even, but by the middle rounds Fury was landing uppercuts and hard jabs. In the seventh, Wach’s legs wobbled under sustained pressure. He slumped on his stool and signaled to his corner, who retired him before the eighth round could begin and so the ref called for the denouement of the fight.

ANTHONY JOSHUA. The very next night, at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, Joshua faced off against Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in a wild and wooly affair.

Prenga, 35, standing 6-foot-5 with a record of 20 wins (all by knockout), came out swinging. Just 20 seconds into the first round he landed a right hand and uppercut that sent Joshua to the canvas.

Joshua rose but looked unsteady. A few seconds later, Prenga dropped him again with a barrage, forcing a second count.

Now, if you have been following Joshua, this is actually par for the course for him as he has often been dropped and hurt early in a fight.

However, round two told a different story, as Joshua settled behind his jab, found his comfortable range, and began landing clean right hands.

The tide suddenly turned when a sequence of heavy rights dropped Prenga against the ropes. The referee waved it off around the 2:40–2:43 mark of the second round, giving Joshua a knockout victory.

COMPARISON. Joshua’s fight was a stressful two-round shootout that showcased both his vulnerability and his finishing power and recovery. He was in deep water almost immediately, absorbing knockdowns against a dangerous puncher before flipping the script with power of his own.

In contrast, Fury never looked in genuine danger. He dictated distance, switched stances at will, and gradually broke a durable but limited opponent down over seven rounds. However, you have to consider that Wach was a journeyman well past his prime while Prenga was a more formidable opponent who brought a perfect knockout ratio and nearly pulled off a massive upset.

The two performances could hardly have looked more different. It was simply control vs. chaos. Yet, both of them passed their tests and cleared the path for the fight British boxing has wanted for years, even though this is happening when they are already both past their primes.

LAST ROUND. Is on my law office partner, Atty. Mark Neste Virtudazo, who ties the knot with the love of his life, Atty. Ma. Theresa Enoc. Congrats lovebirds!