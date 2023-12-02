Quijano: Why Crawford-Canelo makes sense

I really can’t blame Terence Crawford for refusing to defend his IBF belt against the organization’s mandatory challenger Jarron Ennis.

Ennis is a good fighter with a record of 31-0 and 28 KOs, but he hasn’t really fought any of the top-tier guys in his division.

Presuming from how Crawford also easily dismantled the erstwhile undefeated Errol Spence — in a fight we all thought would at the very least be competitive, “Bud” would most probably emerge victorious in a fight where Ennis would have more to gain than Crawford.

CANELO. You see, after his domination of Spence, Crawford has achieved that rarefied status where he can command huge purses with or without an alphabet belt at stake and he has already publicly stated he has his eye on a mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Nothing wrong with that in my book, especially when you target the best that the sport has to offer.

Crawford is already 36 years of age and probably at the tail end of his prime, while Canelo isn’t too far behind at 33.

If these guys have to fight, this has to happen soon and I don’t think anybody will complain.

WEIGHT. If this fight comes into fruition, this will obviously be fought at a catch weight probably anywhere between 160-165 lbs.

Canelo might be an inch taller and has fought all the way up to light heavyweight so he will have the size advantage.

I don’t think Canelo can go any lower than the middleweight division and it’s probably inadvisable for Crawford to go any higher.

Expect the catchweight to be a potential stumbling block for this mega-fight.

MY TAKE. Size will definitely be a determining factor and both men are equally skilled and at the top of their games.

Sometimes, when everything else is equal, power and punch resistance will come into play and this is where the bigger fighter will have an advantage.

So if this fight were to transpire next month, I would give Alvarez the edge.

But since we all know this fight might take some time to develop with either fighter possibly taking an interim fight in between, we’ll see where these two are by the time the fight contract is signed.

VERBATIM. “Jaron is in one place, and I’m in another. I’m looking for mega fights right now, and right now, that’s not a mega fight. I’m looking to fight guys like Canelo Alvarez. That’s pretty much it, man, and a rematch with Spence, and that’s it. That’s over with, for me.” - Terence Crawford via Fight Hype

LAST ROUND. It’s on Rasheed Bacus of 10,000 BC Boxing Gym who recently celebrated his birthday. Cheers!