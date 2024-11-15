Quijano: Why Mike Tyson will win

BY THIS time, I am quite convinced that by now, Jake Paul has impressively morphed himself into a legitimate boxer. He’s no Canelo Alvarez for sure, but the kid can fight.

Based on most accounts, he trains hard and has the benefit of proper instruction coupled with unlimited access to the best sports equipment money can buy owing to the fact that this former YouTuber is now a multi-millionaire celebrity.

But with all that, how will he match up against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson?

Well, we will all find out today as these two are penciled to engage in a professional boxing match (well, sort of) which will be streamed for free over Netflix.

TYSON. The last time I saw Tyson on top of the ring was four years ago when he figured in an exhibition match with fellow old timer Roy Jones Jr. which ended in a draw.

Before that, his last real pro fight was against Kevin McBride back some 19 years ago (2005). It was a fight he lost badly, during which he attempted to break McBride’s arm and intentionally headbutted him.

The last time Tyson won a professional boxing match, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was the president of our country back in 2003.

MY TAKE. Mike Tyson’s image will forever be etched in our memories as the most-feared fighter in the planet once upon a time. He was so good and so bad at the same time that his opponents actually feared stepping into the ring against him.

But in truth, that fighter is long gone. In promo clips for this fight, he looked to be in great shape for his age and was seen unleashing those fearsome combinations that once had opponents shaking in their boots.

I think the key to unraveling this fight is to remember that this is a money fight more than anything else.

Though I heard that the ticket prices have been dropping as the event neared, still this fight is a trailblazer because this will be the first time a pro fight will be streamed exclusively on the Netflix platform for all its subcribers.

On this score, I think this is a brillant marketing move. No pay-per-views here. If you want to watch the fight, you will just have to fork over a Netflix subcription. Everyone wins here.

As for my prediction, remember that a fighter’s power is always the last to go. In Tyson’s case, he could be seated in a rocking chair in his 60s, but if you mess with him and he lands a left hook, you will get knocked out.

My problem is that Paul is 31 years younger and physically capable of smothering his offense. Paul is a wily fighter and if he plays his cards right, he will be able to apply a winning strategy, which to me is to avoid Tyson’s bombs early and tire him out.

All that being said, Tyson’s best bet is to knock Jake Paul out early, because he recognizes that youth will prevail the longer this fight goes.

But because I am one of those old boxing farts, I am rooting for Tyson to win as long as he still has those nasty teeth intact.

