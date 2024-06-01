Quijano: Wilder takes on Zhang

There’s an interesting matchup today that could have made the screaming headlines a couple of years ago, but has been relegated to the heavyweight championship periphery: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhelei Zhang.

CIRCA 2019. The “Bronze Bomber” was the sharpest tool in the heavyweight shed. Undefeated and possessing what was thought to be the deadliest right hand in boxing history, he was supremely confident in his brawling abilities despite being quite limited in skill and technique. After all, this was the division where power was the greatest equalizer.

Around that time, Zhang was virtually unknown. Even at the present, he still is to the casual boxing fan. In most respects he is quintessentially the anti-Wilder.

First of all, let’s not belabor the obvious. He’s Asian. The words Asian and heavyweight don’t belong together in one sentence. Second, he’s a boxer with serious skills. Unlike Wilder, he will not take you out with one shot—rather, he’ll flummox you with punches landed with pinpoint accuracy and wear you out.

If this fight was made four years ago, this would have been huge owing to the contrast in styles and the gravitas that Wilder had back then.

FATE. But because fortunes can change in a flash on top of a boxing ring, as fate would have it, Wilder was stopped by Fury twice and then lost a decision to Joseph Parker.

In the meantime, Zhang continued his quiet unremarkable rise through the ranks as a contender. Though he lost to Filip Hrgovic and Joseph Parker, he acquitted himself quite nicely in two stoppage wins over Joe Joyce. And even the loss to Parker was controversial as Zhang scored two knockdowns in that fight.

Quite obviously, the common denominator is Parker, who was the last person to defeat these two men and that is why this fight doesn’t have the billing and box office potential of a Tyson Fury vs. Oleksander Usyk.

MY TAKE. I pick Zhang to defeat Wilder via KO. Yes, Wilder will always be dangerous, but to me, he is a defanged predator. Nobody is scared of him anymore. And because it is darn too late for him to start picking up some much-needed boxing skills, Zhang will break him down and wear him out for a stoppage victory.

UFC 302. We have a massive UFC card today headlined by Islam Makhachev taking on Dustin Poirier and Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa for the co-main. I got Makhachev on this one via decision and although I think Costa is damaged goods, I am pulling for him to gut this one out.

