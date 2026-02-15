Quinto admits hurt by Constantino

ANGELINE Quinto admitted that she felt hurt when Yeng Constantino was unable to attend her 2024 wedding, where Yeng was originally set to perform.

“Yes, I felt hurt by Yeng,” Angeline said in an interview with comedian Chad Kinis.

“She was supposed to sing at my bridal march. She was the first one I thought of because I wanted the song ‘Ikaw.’ She was actually the first among my friends to know that Nonrev and I were getting married — even before I told Vice and Erik Santos,” she shared.

About a month before the wedding, Yeng informed her that she would not be able to attend due to a prior commitment.

“That’s when she told me she couldn’t make it because she had a commitment. I just felt bad,” Angeline said.

The two have since reconciled and Angeline has already forgiven her. / TRC S