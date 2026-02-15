Cebu

Quinto admits hurt by Constantino

ANGELINE Quinto admitted that she felt hurt when Yeng Constantino was unable to attend her 2024 wedding, where Yeng was originally set to perform.

“Yes, I felt hurt by Yeng,” Angeline said in an interview with comedian Chad Kinis.

“She was supposed to sing at my bridal march. She was the first one I thought of because I wanted the song ‘Ikaw.’ She was actually the first among my friends to know that Nonrev and I were getting married — even before I told Vice and Erik Santos,” she shared.

About a month before the wedding, Yeng informed her that she would not be able to attend due to a prior commitment.

“That’s when she told me she couldn’t make it because she had a commitment. I just felt bad,” Angeline said.

The two have since reconciled and Angeline has already forgiven her. / TRC S

