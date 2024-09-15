Quizon is now a GM

FILIPINO Daniel Quizon accomplished his mission to become a grandmaster (GM) after beating GM Igor Efimov on Board 2 as the Philippines pulled off a 4-0 win over Monaco in the fourth round of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad at BOK Sports Hall in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday (early Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, PH time).

The 20-year-old from Dasmariñas, Cavite, prevailed over the 64-year-old Efimov after 37 moves of a King’s Indian Defense, earning two Elo points to reach the 2500 ranking.

“I am so happy,” Quizon said.

He will receive an incentive of P1 million from Dasmariñas Mayor Jenny Barzaga.

GM Julio Catalino Sadorra downed Amir Bagheri on Board 1, IM Paulo Bersamina conquered Damir Levacic on Board 3 and IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia beat Patrick Van Hoolandt on Board 4.

The victory put the No. 51 seed Philippines in 13th place, tied with 25 others with six points.

The Filipinos will face the 26th-seeded Slovenians in the fifth round.

The Philippines also scored a 4-0 win over El Salvador in the women’s division.

Top board player Shania Mae Mendoza beat Andrea Ortez after 60 moves of the Sicilian Defense.

“Actually, I did not expect to win in other games. I just did my best,” the 26-year-old Mendoza from Santa Rosa, Laguna, said.

Other matches saw WGM Janelle Mae Frayna beating Angie Garcia, Jan Jodilyn Fronda overcoming Marielos Vasquez, and Bernadette Galas prevailing over Yamileth

Barahona Dalila.

The women’s team, also 13th in the standings, will meet Italy next. / PNA