Rabies Awareness Month: Carcar City LGU gives free vaccines for pets

AS part of the celebration of Rabies Awareness Month in March, hundreds of pets in Carcar City, southern Cebu received anti-rabies vaccines.

The city's month-long vaccination campaign kicked off last Monday, March 4, in Barangay Poblacion III, where 38 cats and 137 dogs received vaccinations at no cost.

On the second day of the program last Tuesday in Barangay Valladolid, up to 167 dogs and 24 cats were vaccinated.

Next in line for the vaccines are barangays Poblacion II and I and then Guadalupe, Liburon, Valencia, Perrelos, Caligngan, Ocaña, Tuyom, Bolinawan, Napo, Can-asujan, and Buenavista.

In addition to the immunization program, the Carcar City local government unit (LGU), through the City Veterinary Office, is also doing rounds to inform the residents about the advantages of pet vaccinations.

The program will culminate on April 6, 2024, at the New City Hall grounds, with free services like free animal ligation and anti-rabies vaccination, (ANV, TPT)