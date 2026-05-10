Rachelle, Matty Juniosa finally meet

FOR the first time, Filipina Broadway actress-singer Rachelle Ann Go met Matty Juniosa, the “Britain’s Got Talent” finalist and Golden Buzzer performer.

“Finally met my icon tonight!! I will never forget this evening Ate. I’m so grateful for you!!” Matty wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

“So lovely to meet you. To our fellow Filipinos, please support him on ‘Britain’s Got Talent,’” Rachelle wrote in her message. The two were reportedly among the audience members at the “Sa Sarili Nating Mundo” concert of KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde.

Rachelle first rose to fame after winning the 2003 talent competition Search for a Star. / TRC