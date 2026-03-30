Rada Rae brings Filipino talent to ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

AT JUST 11 years old during filming, Austrian-Filipina actress Rada Rae is set to portray Wellie in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” slated for release in November 2026.

She became one of the youngest confirmed tributes in “The Hunger Games,” alongside Amandla Stenberg, who was 12 when she played Rue.

In the book, Wellie is a frail, tiny girl from District 6, her rickety frame reflecting the harshness of life in the Seam.

Fans can look forward to Rae bringing her youthful innocence to the film.

Hailing from Tuguegarao City, Philippines, Rae is no stranger to the international stage already. Beyond “The Hunger Games,” she has appeared in Netflix’s “Exterritorial” and Prime’s “House of David.” (JMT)