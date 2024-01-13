‘Radiant spirit shines through the rain’

AMID gloomy weather, 12 contingents poured their hearts out in gratitude to Señor Sto. Niño through street dancing and a ritual showdown during the Sinulog sa Dakbayan on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

A prelude to the highly anticipated Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on Jan. 21, the Sinulog sa Dakbayan is an annual showdown of a vibrant tapestry of cultural richness, deep-rooted faith, and shared sense of community spirit. Joining the event this year were 11 barangays in Cebu City and one from Talisay City.

As the contingents gracefully moved through the streets, their rhythmic dance not only paid homage to the Child Jesus but also became a powerful medium for raising awareness on various social causes.

From traditional dances passed down through generations to modern interpretations, each performance tells a story, preserving the unique identity of Cebu.