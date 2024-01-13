Cebu

‘Radiant spirit shines through the rain’

STILL ONE CEBU ISLAND. Contingents of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2024 share the stage after their ritual showdown performance at the Cebu City Sports Center on Jan. 13, 2024. / HEXTER ZERDA
RAIN OR SHINE. Despite the drizzle, the contingent from Barangay Binaliw continues to honor the Señor Sto. Niño through its dance performance in the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2024. / HEXTER ZERDA
SAVE LIFE, SAVE MOTHER EARTH. With environmental protection as its main theme, Tribu Mabolokon stuns and brings awareness to audiences of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Center. / Jem Cañada
AMID gloomy weather, 12 contingents poured their hearts out in gratitude to Señor Sto. Niño through street dancing and a ritual showdown during the Sinulog sa Dakbayan on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

A prelude to the highly anticipated Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on Jan. 21, the Sinulog sa Dakbayan is an annual showdown of a vibrant tapestry of cultural richness, deep-rooted faith, and shared sense of community spirit. Joining the event this year were 11 barangays in Cebu City and one from Talisay City.

As the contingents gracefully moved through the streets, their rhythmic dance not only paid homage to the Child Jesus but also became a powerful medium for raising awareness on various social causes.

From traditional dances passed down through generations to modern interpretations, each performance tells a story, preserving the unique identity of Cebu.

