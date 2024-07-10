Radio station ordered to pay P50K fine

RADIO station Brigada News FM Cebu has five days to pay an administrative fine of P50,000 for violating Cebu City Ordinance 1408, or the Anti-Indecency Ordinance.

Station manager Juril Patiño received the demand notice last Friday, July 5, 2024.

The notice said the fine was pursuant to the City Anti-Indecency Board (Caib) Resolution 001-01 series of 2024 with the endorsement letter from the City Legal Office.

SunStar Cebu tried to get comments from Patiño via Facebook Messenger on Tuesday, July 9, but he had yet to respond as of this writing.

The Caib imposed the five-figure fine on the radio station following Patiño and fellow anchor Dennes Tabar’s live on-air interview last March 13 during which they encouraged a four-year-old girl to recount details of her alleged sexual abuse, sparking outrage and condemnation from various sectors.

In response, Brigada said it took immediate internal action, implementing administrative sanctions against the anchors. However, it did not indicate the nature of these sanctions.

Patiño and Tabar had expressed regret for any harm caused and publicly conveyed their “sincere” remorse, indicating their willingness to accept responsibility for any errors that they “may have” made.

In March, Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Cebu chairman Allan Montesclaros declared Patiño and Tabar unsuitable for broadcasting.

Brigada News FM Cebu operates under the congressional franchise of Mareco Broadcasting Network and is affiliated with the KBP. / JPS