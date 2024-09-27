Radisson Blu Cebu holds annual ‘Something Blu’ Bridal Fair

Radisson Blu Cebu had once again hosted its much-anticipated “Something Blu” Bridal Fair from Sept. 14 to 15, 2024. Now in its eighth year, the event had been eagerly awaited by soon-to-be-wed couples and wedding enthusiasts, offering everything needed to create a dream wedding.

Radisson Blu Cebu is the perfect venue for weddings of any size and style because it has two grand ballrooms, ten versatile function rooms, and a picturesque outdoor venue. The halls have been adorned with stunning floral arrangements by highly skilled event stylists and have been the setting for brides and grooms wearing exquisite designs from the country’s top fashion designers such as Philip Tampus, Agustin Pedrano, Mike Yapching, Dexter Alazas, Valerie Alvez, Rei Escario, Maria Faizel Tan, Protacio Empaces, Wendell Quisido, and Philip Rodriguez, offering inspiration for brides with diverse tastes.

The fair provided couples with a firsthand experience of these stunning spaces, helping them imagine the possibilities for their own celebrations.

Wedding coordinators were given a platform to guide couples through every detail of their big day to ensure a flawless experience. Expert photographers, makeup artists, and stylists readily provided their services, ensuring couples looked and felt their best. A wide range of wedding suppliers—from florists to caterers—had also displayed their products and arrangements to help make each wedding unforgettable.

Leading the opening ceremony were Radisson couple Ken and Mia Ngo, Jeffroger Kho of Rock Paper Scissors Studio, Radisson Blu Cebu General Manager Marko Jansen, Director of Sales Marife Yuson, Director of Events Loraine Dela Torre, and Senior Events Manager Amapola Garcia.

Whether couples had been planning an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, the “Something Blu” Bridal Fair provided the perfect combination of inspiration, expert guidance, and premier venues to bring any wedding vision to life.

The annual “Something Blu” Bridal Fair offered an opportunity to reserve a Radisson Blu Cebu celebration, featuring an award-winning Banquets team alongside Cebu City’s most trusted and sought-after wedding suppliers. The “Something Blu” Bridal Fair toasted to love in all forms, offering a dynamic canvas for couples to paint their love stories for everyone to behold and celebrate.