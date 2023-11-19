Radisson Blue Hotel Cebu unveils the magic of Christmas with a Grand Tree Lighting ceremony

“This season represents many different things and feelings to different people. Christmas can also be interpreted in different ways in different cultures, but one thing is constant—it is the most wonderful and magical time of the year,” shared Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu General Manager Marko Janssen.

Janssen continued, “This year, at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, we strive to create new traditions while keeping some old ones alive. We delve into the German concept of the whimsical ‘Weihnachtsmarkt,’ or Christmas market, sharing the warm coziness of a cup of ‘Glühwein’ or mulled wine.”

Additionally, the hotel also introduced limited edition mugs, hoping to make them a yearly collector’s item. Continuing the tradition of the Advent Calendar, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu opened its life-size version with its chosen beneficiary: the SOS Children’s Village. A plethora of holiday offers are also available to keep the sharing and festive spirit alive.

Among the enticing holiday offers is the Festive Traditions Mulled Wine—inviting guests to explore the German tradition of “Gluehwein” or mulled wine paired with ginger cookies for an authentic German holiday experience at P450 per glass.

The Holiday Pampering Spa Esc offers couples a chance to indulge in the season’s pampering with its Aromatherapy Massage offering, at the affordable price of P800.

Additionally, the Afternoon Tea provides an opportunity to catch up with loved ones over the British tradition of sweet and savory treats, priced at P999 for two people, available from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., daily.

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu invites one and all to join in these festive offerings, ensuring that the spirit of the Magic of Christmas resonates with guests, creating cherished memories of this joyous season and beyond.