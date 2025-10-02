Radisson to open first Individuals Premier Hotel in SEA with Bohol Resort

RADISSON Hotel Group has signed an agreement with Lime Hotels and Resorts to rebrand Lime Resort Bohol under the Radisson Individuals Premier collection, marking the brand’s first property in Southeast Asia Pacific.

The 138-room beachfront resort in Panglao, set to open by end-2025, is part of Radisson’s accelerated conversion strategy as it expands its portfolio of upper-upscale hotels worldwide.

The move comes as Radisson Individuals celebrates its 100th property milestone and broadens its brand extensions with Premier, Boutique and Retreat to capture diverse property types and traveler segments.

Radisson Individuals Premier, positioned in the upper-upscale tier, emphasizes distinctive design, modern amenities, and personalized service while preserving each property’s identity.

Lime Resort Bohol will feature lagoon suites, beachfront villas and two-bedroom penthouses, offering panoramic views of Panglao’s coastline. Facilities include an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop bar, poolside lounge and beach club, alongside access to Napaling Reef, a renowned dive site. Its location near Bohol-Panglao International Airport and Tagbilaran Port provides strong connectivity for domestic and international tourists.

Lime Hotels and Resorts chief executive officer Emil Po said the partnership elevates the Filipino hospitality experience by combining Lime’s local service culture with Radisson’s international standards and sales network.

“This collaboration enhances our visibility in key markets and strengthens Bohol’s positioning as a world-class destination,” he said.

Radisson Hotel Group chief development officer for Asia Pacific Ramzy Fenianos said the launch of Radisson Individuals Premier in the Philippines highlights the brand’s ability to offer flexibility for owners while providing authentic guest experiences.

“Bohol is a thriving eco-tourism hub, and this resort will set new benchmarks for leisure travel in the region,” he said.

The addition brings Radisson’s Philippine pipeline to 20 hotels in operation and development, reinforcing its growth momentum in both leisure and business destinations. / KOC