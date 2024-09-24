Rafi empowers teachers

THE Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi) has implemented its EmpowerEd Cebu program, benefiting over 1,900 educators.

The initiative, launched through Rafi’s Education Development Unit (Rafi EDU), aims to enhance teachers’ professional growth and leadership skills.

EmpowerEd Cebu, a strategic school reform program, was integrated into Learning Action Cell (LAC) Sessions in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City’s and Cebu Province’s schools divisions. Alchemy Education Solutions served as the implementing partner for the project.

The program utilizes six self-paced modules covering topics such as advanced teaching methodologies, teacher well-being, community engagement, health and safety, and environmental awareness. These modules have been instrumental in supporting teachers’ professional development and advancing school improvement plans.

Juhybie Pongon, a teacher at Sangat Central Elementary School in San Fernando, Cebu, praised the program’s importance.

“In this era wherein education is rapidly evolving, and the challenges the teachers face is becoming more complex, these programs are essential. This initiative provides us a structured and comprehensive approach for professional development addressing the multi-faceted needs of today’s teachers while also having fun,” Pongon said.

The impact of EmpowerEd extends beyond individual teacher development.

Angelie Guangco, principal of Sangat Central Elementary School, noted that empowered teachers can engage with their students, motivate and inspire the learners, and encourage their co-teachers.

“They can also develop themselves professionally and harness skills for them to be effective,” she said.

Guangco’s colleague, Ritzi Suarez, highlighted how their sessions reflected a commitment to ongoing professional development. Initially, she felt she possessed all the necessary skills and knowledge for teaching. However, through the EmpowerED LAC Sessions, she discovered that there was still much more to learn and enhance in order to become even more effective in her field.

“I adapt the strategies [the learning we had during the LAC sessions] in my career and use that perspective,” Suarez said.

The program has reached a significant milestone, with 49 participating schools across Cebu City (19) and Cebu Province (31) divisions. As the project transitions to its next phase, 101 trained school heads and LAC coordinators, along with their district heads, will lead the implementation and ensure the sustainability of its impact.

Moving forward, the program will include grant projects for learners, further expanding its reach and influence in the educational community.

The EmpowerEd initiative represents a collaborative effort to create a more dynamic learning environment in Cebu, supporting both educators and students in their pursuit of excellence in education.