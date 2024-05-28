Rafi: KAP Program Elevates Over 2K Learners in Cebu City

OVER 2,000 learners in Cebu City now possess enhanced reading and mathematics skills, ready to advance in their education, after they received assistance through the Kita ang Pagbag-o (KAP) Program.

The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi), through its Education Development Unit (EDU) in partnership with AHA Learning Center, introduced the KAP Program to 69 schools within the Cebu City Schools Division Office.

This holistic initiative aimed to elevate learners, teachers and parents by providing remediation sessions, teacher training and parent support groups, according to Rafi Edu.

Acknowledging the importance of a nurturing learning environment, the program actively engaged both teachers and parents, ensuring that learners received the essential support they needed to enhance their literacy and numeracy skills.

Key feature

One of the key features of the KAP Program was the Teaching at the Right Level (Tarl) approach, which tailored instruction to meet each learner’s needs. From a baseline of knowing just words, 50 percent of the enrolled learners could read and comprehend a paragraph. Similarly, an increased percentage of students learned how to subtract and divide at least two-digit numbers.

“A Grade 4 student had been retained in Grade 1. He could not read at all. He could only identify a few letters. As early as three weeks into Tarl, along with his determination to learn, he was able to identify all the letters, read and write words,” shared Marian, a KAP teacher fellow at Busay Elementary School.

Help for teachers

For Cristine Bolo, a KAP teacher fellow at Budlaan Elementary School, the program affirmed her role and purpose as a teacher to her students. Hope shone as KAP sessions began to unfold.

“Kaning mga bataa, kon wala ni nato na-identify sa KAP, naa gyoy tendency na dili ni sila maka-move forward sa next grade level. Tungod sa KAP, gitagaan mi nilag guidance unsaon pag-identify sa bata, unsaon pag-remedial sakto sa bata, unsaon pagsugod sa bata. Kon magtan-aw ka aning mga bataa, no, mora gyod og lisoon imong kasingkasing. Tungod ani, makalahos sila sa laing ang-ang sa ilang pageskwela tungod sa KAP,” Bolo said.

(These children, if we hadn’t identified them through KAP, there is a real tendency that they wouldn’t be able to move forward to the next grade level. Because of KAP, we were given guidance on how to identify the children, how to provide proper remedial support for them, and how to get them started. When you look at these children, it really touches your heart. Because of KAP, they can progress to the next level in their schooling.)

The KAP Program provided capacity-building support for KAP fellow teachers, guiding them in identifying proper, effective and engaging remediation modules. Recognizing possible teaching strategy gaps, teachers were also oriented and trained to effectively implement learning recovery programs.

Its other key feature is the Social Emotional Learning component, which is focused on emotional well-being alongside academic growth, ensuring that students are also uplifted in terms of confidence as they blend back into their respective grade levels.

Another feature is the Support Eskwela Club, which provides a rich network of support for parents, helping them understand their role in continuing, practicing, and mirroring school activities at home.

Culmination

The program’s five-month journey culminated in a graduation on May 18, 2024, at the Oakridge Pavilion.

This event also honored the invaluable support provided by teachers and parents, acknowledging their crucial role in the learners’ success.

With the success of the KAP Program, Rafi said it remains steadfast in its mission of cultivating a healthy learning community where everyone takes part in supporting learners to reach their dreams.