RAFI launches 'Tindahan ni Nanay' in Cebu City

Amidst the vibrant celebration of Women’s Month, the resilient Nanay microentrepreneurs proudly unveiled the Tindahan ni Nanay (TNN) Trade Fair at SM City Cebu in Cebu City.

TNN booths showcase the tapestry of local products and celebrate the spirit of strength, creativity, and entrepreneurship among empowered women.

Tindahan ni Nanay, a project by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) Microfinance, displays an array of handmade local products, including delectable cakes and pastries, aromatic brews of coffee and tea, stylish native bags, and accessories.

The TNN Trade Fair is open from March 4 to March 27, 2024, at the North Wing Atrium of SM City Cebu.

This initiative is part of the month-long celebration of Women’s Month in collaboration with SM City Cebu, echoing the theme, “We are Women. We Empower for Change.”

As part of the partnership, a series of complimentary pocket events will be hosted, including the Serenade by The Sisters of Mary School on March 9, Zumba Fitness on March 16, Legal Advice Clinic on March 23, and the We Are Women: Talkshow on March 24.

Tindahan ni Nanay stands as one of the flagship non-financial programs of RAFI Microfinance, Inc., offering more than just a marketplace. It serves as a nurturing ground for microentrepreneurs to hone their skills and thrive in the business landscape. (PR)