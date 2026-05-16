Rain or Shine beats SMB, advances to PBA semis

THE Rain or Shine Elasto Painters maximized their twice-to-beat advantage, knocking out the veteran-laden San Miguel Beermen with a commanding 113-104 victory on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the Ynares Center to advance to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

The Elasto Painters used a lethal long-range assault to put the Beermen away. With the game on the line, Andrei Caracut sunk a spectacular four-pointer, followed immediately by a Caelan Tiongson triple.

The back-to-back deep balls capped off a decisive 9-0 run, pushing Rain or Shine ahead 108-97 with just 2:35 remaining.

Caracut dropped a team-high 29 points, while Tiongson provided heavy muscle with 23 points. The dynamic duo combined for 13 of Rain or Shine’s 19 total three-pointers, completely overwhelming San Miguel’s defense.

The exit brings an early end to the Beermen’s campaign, after winning the Philippine Cup championship from last conference. / RSC