Rain, strict schedule delay Cebu City trash hauling

BAD weather and a new rotating schedule are causing garbage to pile up in some Cebu City barangays, creating headaches for local leaders trying to manage waste disposal limits.

Local leaders worry about the new system, saying bad weather makes it hard to follow the limited schedule.

The City Government started this schedule after the Binaliw landfill closed due to a trash slide on January 8, 2026. Now, the city depends on the privately operated landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, which has limited space.

City Councilor Harry Eran said the Polog landfill limits trash to 150 tons daily, forcing the alternating schedule. Under this plan, 46 North District barangays haul waste on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while 34 South District barangays use the remaining days.

Mayor Nestor Archival said trucks now collect trash on a rotating schedule. This manages the smaller dumping limit while talks with Polog landfill operator Asian Energy continue.

He called the plan temporary but needed. It stops garbage from piling up while the city faces weight limits and complaints from nearby areas.

Missed schedules

San Nicolas Proper Barangay Captain Clifford Jude Niñal said his area collects trash on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. However, delays already happened.

“Our problem is that our hauling schedule is on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We were not able to haul because the road conditions were too dangerous due to the rain, so we will have to wait until Thursday (February 12),” Niñal said in Cebuano.

He referred to heavy rains on Tuesday, February 10. The rain caused landslides in mountain areas and made roads slippery.

Niñal said villages hope the City Government finds a safer place to dump trash for both residents and trucks.

“We hope we can find another place where we can dump our garbage, one that is safe for our people and for the trucks. We continue to support and pray for the mayor and the Cebu City Government,” he said.

Adjustments

Despite problems, some leaders prefer this temporary system over stopping collection completely.

Punta Princesa Barangay Captain Eleno Andales Jr. said the plan is not perfect; however, it lets villages dispose of waste during the crisis.

“This is better than nothing,” Andales said.

Kinasang-an Barangay Captain Susan Enriquez said less frequent collection causes trash to pile up faster in some spots.

She said this creates health risks, especially in crowded sitios. She noted that the barangay understands the setup is temporary.

“We are hoping that the City Government will be able to come up with a permanent solution as soon as possible,” Enriquez said in Cebuano.

Seeking solutions

Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo said his village collects trash on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Repollo said villages must adjust because they depend on the City Government to dispose of the waste.

“Whether I agree or not, I do not really have a say because we are dependent on the city government for final disposal. All we can do is accept it, support the city leadership, and trust that they will find a solution,” Repollo said.

He said the new system changed Inayawan’s daily collection schedule. This forces them to change operations on the ground.

“With this situation, we will have to push harder for waste segregation and shredding to reduce both the number of trips to Consolacion and the volume of garbage being hauled,” he said.

Repollo said the barangay bought a plastic shredder a few years ago. They also received two bioshredders from the Ecowaste Coalition.

“All we need now is a space for our materials recovery facility,” he said.

Repollo admitted the situation hurts Cebu City right now; however, he said it could also be a turning point.

He said the crisis could push the City to start proper waste segregation and find other disposal methods instead of just using landfills. / CAV