Rain to continue in Visayas as weather disturbance looms outside PAR

RESIDENTS of Cebu and the wider Visayas region should keep their umbrellas handy.

The state weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), announced on Monday, March 9, 2026, that rainy weather is expected to persist due to a low-pressure area (LPA) currently moving outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The path of the storm

Ever John Tenio, a weather specialist at Pagasa Visayas, reported that the LPA has a moderate chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

The good news is that the system is expected to "recurve," meaning it will likely stay outside the country's borders and is unlikely to make a direct hit. However, its "trough"—or the extension of the clouds—is wide enough to reach the region.

“Even if it remains outside PAR, its impact can still reach us here, especially in Central Visayas,” Tenio explained in Cebuano.

Current weather alerts

Rainfall warnings are already in place for several areas to ensure public safety. As of Monday:

* Yellow Rainfall Warning: Issued for Eastern Visayas and most parts of Central Visayas.

* Yellow Rainfall Advisory: Issued for the Camotes Islands.

* General Advisories: Rainfall alerts are also active for the Negros Island Region and Panay Island.

What to expect next

The rainy weather is forecast to continue through Tuesday, March 10. Because moderate to heavy rains can lead to flash floods or landslides, local officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Pagasa Visayas advises everyone to stay informed by checking for regular updates on the agency’s official website and social media pages. (DPC)