Rainfall shortage triggers water supply crisis in Cebu

CEBU continues to experience below-average rainfall this month, witnessing a 93.88 percent decrease from the average, due to the ongoing drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

This data comes as the local water utility faces depleting water production supply, leading to service interruptions in some areas within its service region.

An expert from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Cebu is currently receiving only 3.4 millimeters of rainfall, compared to its usual 55.6 millimeters in April on average.

"Atoa pang nareceive [nga ulan] kay 6.1 percent from the normal so dagko pa atoang reduction," weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino of Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division.

Last month, Eclarino reported that Cebu typically receives an average of 60.9 millimeters of rainfall in March. However, this year, it recorded only 9.8 millimeters, representing merely 16 percent of the average amount.

Eclarino said in an interview on April 14, 2024, that they had already anticipated a decrease in rainfall this month due to the prevailing warm and dry season and the impact of the El Niño phenomenon.