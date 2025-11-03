Rains, Signal No. 2 up over parts of Cebu as ‘Tino’ nears land

STEADY rains swept across Cebu Monday, November 3, 2025, as Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) nears land, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas reported.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Janina Marte told SunStar Cebu Monday that residents are advised to prepare for critical weather conditions until Tuesday, November 4.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the tropical disturbance was moving west-southwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and was expected to generally continue westward over the next 12 hours.

The storm was expected to make initial landfall Tuesday in the southern portion of Eastern Samar or Southern Leyte and Dinagat Islands before crossing northern Cebu.

Marte said rainfall has already started in northern areas, including parts of central Cebu and Bohol, due to the storm’s outer rainbands.

In Cebu, rainfall is expected to reach between 50 to 100 millimeters, and levels may increase Tuesday.

Signal Number 2 was hoisted over the northern and central portions of Cebu, including Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

Marte said Signal 2 indicates winds of 62 to 88 km/h, which can be dangerous for all types of sea vessels.

Marte advised the general public to follow Pagasa for official updates, advisories, and warnings. (DPC)