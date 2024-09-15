Rains still expected in Cebu as Ferdie exits

SOME sea trips to and from Cebu remained postponed on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, due to the persisting adverse weather conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Ferdie (international name Bebinca).

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) said all operations will resume once it is deemed safe for vessels to navigate the seas.

“Magdepende ra jud mi sa advise sa Philippine Coast Guard. Sila man gud mo clear sa mga shipping lines nga mubiyahe,” said CPA public information officer Mary Knoll Lague-Bolasa, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Sunday.

(We really depend on the advice of the Philippine Coast Guard, as they are the ones who clear the shipping lines for travel.)

She then advised the public to monitor their advisories.

The CPA oversees all ports, bodies of water, and navigable waterways within Cebu province, Cebu City, and other highly urbanized areas.

Among the canceled sea trips as of Sunday are those bound for Getafe and Tagbilaran in Bohol, Ormoc, and San Carlos in Negros Occidental.

Based on the advisory of the state weather bureau, Ferdie exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, and was last seen at 480 kilometers East of Casiguran, Aurora.

Based on Pagasa’s forecast as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, the weather conditions in Cebu on Monday, Sept. 16, will be mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms.

Strong winds caused by southwest monsoon could be expected, with rough to very rough coastal conditions.

The trough of tropical storm Bebinca, formerly Ferdie, will still bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of Luzon even if it is already outside PAR. / CDF