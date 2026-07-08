Rains, thunderstorms expected in Cebu

THE enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) is expected to bring rainy weather to Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas over the next several days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Manny John Agbay said Cebu may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon and evening, due to the southwest monsoon.

From Thursday, July 9, 2026 until Saturday, July 11, Agbay said cloudier skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected as the habagat continues to be enhanced by the typhoon.

“Posible ang mga flash flood or landslide sa Metro Cebu, labi na kon adunay mga moderate to heavy nga mga pag-ulan,” he said.

(Flash floods or landslides are possible in Metro Cebu, especially if moderate to heavy rains occur.)

No gale warning

Agbay advised residents to continue monitoring the latest weather advisories issued by Pagasa as weather conditions may change.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds are expected to affect Cebu’s coastal waters through Saturday, resulting in moderate to rough sea conditions.

“Although wala ra tay issue sa gale warning sa pagkakaron, giabisuhan ang mga naay gagmay nga sakyanan nga pandagat sa pag-amping sa paglawig o much better dili lang usa maglawig,” Agbay said.

(Although there is currently no gale warning raised, those operating small sea vessels are advised to exercise caution when sailing, or better yet, avoid sailing for the time being.)

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, super typhoon Inday was located approximately 1,270 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, carrying maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 240 kph while moving west-northwest at 20 kph.

According to Agbay, tropical cyclone wind signals remain raised over parts of Northern Luzon, including Cagayan. However, the typhoon is currently less likely to make landfall in the Philippines. / ABC & Sheryn Mae Sinoy, UV Intern