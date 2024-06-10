Rainy season ‘affects’ drainage clean-up, installation

THE ongoing clean-up and installation of drainage systems in Lapu-Lapu City may face delays in their completion due to challenges such as breakdowns of rented equipment now that rainy season has begun.

The engineering office has not yet achieved “10 percent” of the target length in its drainage clean-up, which is 5,547 meters, according to Perla Amar, head of the city’s engineering office.

“Unfunctional equipment is one of the challenges we face. Other than that, we encourage our contractor to work 24/7 to speed up work,” said Amar in Cebuano.

The engineering office has also requested the Department of Public Works and Highways 7 to allow them to use the latter’s amphibious excavators for desilting on the outfall (the point where water from a drainage system is discharged) in Barangay Basak.

Amar, in an interview on Monday, June 10, 2024, said the drainage lines that are being currently worked on are situated along Osmeña St., Sudtunggan Road, General Aviation Road and Basak-Cagudoy-Bankal-Buaya Road in Barangay Basak.

Other drainage sites are situated along Fuentes Road and Timpolok Road. A drainage is about to be installed in Barangay Subabasbas, according to Amar.

The city engineer said the ongoing drainage system installation and clean-up could cause minimal traffic congestion due to excavators and dump trucks in the construction areas.

However, Amar said that they are working closely with the City Traffic Management System to man the flow of vehicles.

“It’s not easy and quick to install a drainage system. But again, we are trying to address the problems in flooding,” she said.

Cleanliness

Regarding waste mitigation, Amar said residents of Lapu-Lapu should take responsibility for their garbage, particularly plastics and water bottles that clog the city’s drainage systems.

“Every time I conduct a drainage clean-up, there are different kinds of garbage, from plastics to water bottles,” she said.

“We need the participation of the people. This will not be the business of the city alone; it’s everybody’s business,” she added.

Amar encourages residents to maintain cleanliness by tidying up their own front yards and roads that have installed drainage systems. / DPC