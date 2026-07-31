Rainy season pet care: Things every fur parent should remember

THE rainy season may bring cooler weather and welcome relief from the summer heat, but it also comes with challenges for pets. From muddy walks to an increased risk of illness, the wetter months call for a little extra care to keep dogs and cats healthy, comfortable and safe.

Keep them dry after every walk

A quick shake isn’t always enough. Rainwater trapped in your pet’s fur, paws or ears can lead to skin irritation and create an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive. After outdoor walks, gently towel-dry your pet, paying close attention to the spaces between their paw pads and inside the ears. Long-haired breeds may benefit from a thorough brushing to prevent tangles and moisture buildup.

Watch out for muddy paws

While puddles may look harmless, they can contain bacteria, parasites or chemicals washed onto roads and sidewalks by the rain. Make it a habit to wipe your pet’s paws before they come back inside. Not only to keep your home clean but also to prevent them from licking potentially harmful substances off their feet.

Stay updated on parasite prevention

Warm, humid weather creates favorable conditions for fleas, ticks and mosquitoes. These pests can carry diseases that affect both pets and humans, making year-round parasite prevention especially important during the rainy months. Consult your veterinarian to ensure your pet is protected with the appropriate preventive treatments.

Create a warm, comfortable space indoors

Many pets spend more time inside when it rains, so make sure they have a dry, cozy place to rest. Wash bedding regularly, keep blankets dry and ensure sleeping areas are free from dampness, which can contribute to skin problems and unpleasant odors.

Keep them mentally stimulated

Rainy weather doesn’t have to mean boredom. If outdoor playtime is limited, keep pets active indoors with puzzle feeders, treat-dispensing toys, training sessions or games like hide-and-seek. Even a few minutes of enrichment each day can help reduce stress and prevent destructive behavior caused by pent-up energy.

Be mindful of changes in appetite or behavior

Lethargy, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea or a sudden loss of appetite shouldn’t be ignored. The rainy season can coincide with an increase in certain bacterial and viral illnesses, and early veterinary care is always better than waiting for symptoms to worsen. If something feels out of the ordinary, don’t hesitate to consult your veterinarian.

Never leave pets out during storms

Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms can be frightening for animals. Some pets become anxious during loud claps of thunder, while others may attempt to escape if startled. Keep them safely indoors during severe weather, ensure gates and doors are secure and provide a quiet space where they can feel protected. For particularly anxious pets, calming music or a familiar blanket may help them feel more at ease.

With a little preparation and extra attention, your furry companions can stay happy and healthy no matter the weather.