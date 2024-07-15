Rainy week expected in Cebu

LOCALS should expect a rainy week ahead, particularly on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, and Thursday, due to a low-pressure area (LPA) monitored 485 kilometers east of Davao City as of Monday, July 15.

Mark Gales, a weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, mentioned in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday that the southwest monsoon or "habagat" will bring cloudy conditions with scattered rainfalls and thunderstorms across the province.

Among the two observed cloud clusters on July 11 near the West Philippines Sea and east of Mindanao, the latter developed into an LPA. As of 8 a.m. Monday, the LPA has a low to moderate chance of developing into a tropical depression, according to Gales.

However, the weather specialist added that whether it progresses into a typhoon or remains as an LPA, the forecast for this week calls for rainy conditions.

Gales also mentioned that the track of the LPA is heading towards Eastern Visayas or Southern Luzon, with its extension affecting some areas in Central Visayas. In Cebu, there are high chances of heavy rains in the north, while urbanized areas in the central part of the city are likely to experience flooding.

Everyone is advised to take precautionary measures against the associated hazards, which include flash floods and landslides, Gales emphasized.

“Everyone is advised, especially those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to stay vigilant of our surroundings and be updated on the warnings posted by Pagasa in our continuous monitoring of the LPA,” said Gales.

“Closely coordinate with your local government units and if they order for evacuation kindly oblige for precautionary measures,” he added. (DPC)