Raj appears in Keem’s ‘Birds & the Bees’ video

KATSEYE member Lara Raj appears in Baby Keem’s music video for “Birds & the Bees,” released Feb. 23 from his new album Ca$ino.

Raj plays Keem’s on-screen romantic interest. In the video, tension builds when his character casually suggests inviting someone else along, prompting Raj’s character to confront him physically. The video was directed by Jack Begert and also features Desmond Johnson.

Raj shared the project on Instagram, thanking Keem for the opportunity.

KATSEYE recently earned their first Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Gabriela.” The group was formed through the 2023 reality competition series The Debut: Dream Academy. Member Manon Bannerman recently announced a temporary hiatus following the group’s Grammy appearance. / JMT