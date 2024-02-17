Rama affirms Garcia as vice mayor for 2025

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama announced on Saturday, February 17, 2024, that incumbent Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will remain his vice mayor for 2025.

“With pride, privilege, and distinction, with no fear of contradiction, still my vice mayor for 2025 -- Raymond Garcia,” Rama said.

Rama made this announcement during the Cebu City Hall’s Family Day Celebration in line with the 87th City Charter Day held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

On Friday, February 16, 2024, Garcia also expressed the same sentiment in front of a gathering of barangay captains from the 80 barangays of Cebu City, saying that he would not part ways with Rama regarding their political plans for the following year.

Rama said they are a family of public servants, guaranteeing that he would look back at who had been with and stood for them.

The mayor said they will not deviate from their political "formula" for 2025, emphasizing that most of his allies are serving their first term.

Rama said congresswoman Rachel Marguerite del Mar, congressman Eduardo Rama, among others, are serving their first term.