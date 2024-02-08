Rama: Arrest driver of SUV in hit-and-run incident

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama wanted the driver of the car linked to the death of 23-year-old basketball player Jeslar Larumbe arrested.

“I want the one driving (the car to be) arrested. Too (many) of hours, him being just around, it does not pass my standard,” Rama said during Cebu City Hall’s teleradyo program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Regarding doubts due to the car owner's denial of involvement in the incident, Rama said it should be brought to court.

Rama said the car was already found, saying that he wanted the driver to be arrested.

“Maypa’g wala na lang makit-e ang sakyanan. Naa na ang sakyanan. Mao ng nangutana ko, unsa man ungo ang nag drive?” Rama said.

Rama said he does not want to listen to any explanation anymore, as he wants justice to be served.

“Di ko maminaw’g explanation. Ngano man kun ordinayo nga tawo…matigbakay o uban, deretso man dayon og balhog (sa prisohan). Kani nuon nga nakit-an na nimo ang sakyanan, naa jud nay tag-iya ang sakyanan,” Rama said.

He said there should be no more filing of case, stressing that arrest should be done.

He added that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is now working with the Philippine National Police (PNP). He directed NBI Regional Director Renan Augustus Oliva to arrest the driver.

“Sa atong mga kapulisan, I am very clear, arrest him,” Rama said.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) found and took custody of the SUV suspected to be linked to the hit-and-run accident that killed Larumbe.

The Mazda CX-7 SUV was discovered abandoned on A. Laura St. in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. (AML)