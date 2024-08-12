Rama criticizes Raymond, Gwen

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama criticized both Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, over changes in City Hall policy direction and the governor’s alleged interference in City Hall affairs.

Rama, who is currently serving a six-month preventive suspension since May, called a press conference at the Casino Español de Cebu to address pressing issues and concerns.

Among the attendees were some of his supporters and allies, including Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, Sangguniang Kabataan Cebu City Federation president Rhea Mae Jakosalem and Bulacao-Pardo Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak.

Instead of a traditional press conference, Rama presented an almost 30-minute video recording of his statements and perspectives on various issues concerning Cebu City.

In addition to criticizing the two Garcias, Rama also expressed concerns about the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and Cebu Port Authority (CPA).

Criticism of acting mayor

In an audio-visual presentation, Rama criticized Acting Mayor Garcia for changes in City Hall policy direction without his consultation. He particularly noted the acting mayor’s “diplomacy approach” with various government agencies, especially the Provincial Government and the governor, who is the latter’s aunt.

Rama played a video of a gathering at the Rama compound where the acting mayor was present and had promised not to interfere with Rama’s policies, as they are party mates.

“Ask him, because there is a saying that if what you say and do is not what you describe, then that person has to explain,” Rama said, responding to the acting mayor’s earlier statement.

Rama added that while he has no quarrel with the shortened time for the flag-raising ceremony every Monday, he declined to comment on the reduced time for department head meetings.

The suspended mayor also clarified that he was behind the efforts to approve and release the “special premium,” a P5,000 bonus for City Hall job order personnel during his suspension.

Rama also criticized the non-renewal of contracts for some of his appointed City Hall employees and officials under the acting mayor’s administration.

“Wala gyud ko kabalo kung pila ni sila kabuok but I want an inventory arun mangita og paagi nga basin makahatag ta og pila ka kilo nga bugas, murag mga biktima sa calamity,” Rama said.

(I don’t know how many they are, but I want an inventory so we can find a way to perhaps give them a few kilos of rice, like victims of a calamity.)

On May 25, the City Council rejected the reappointment application of former city budget and finance officer Jerone Castillo, while the acting mayor named Roseny Reyes as his replacement.

Criticism of Cebu governor

Meanwhile, Rama emphasized that Cebu City has local autonomy as a highly urbanized city. He criticized Governor Garcia for interfering in the Cebu City Government’s affairs, describing her as a “special consultant” to City Hall under the acting mayor’s leadership.

“We are not declaring war with the Province, but we are merely asserting what is enshrined in the Constitution - that we are promoting local autonomy,” he said.

He said the acting mayor’s diplomatic approach with the Provincial Government has affected the local autonomy status of Cebu City, emphasizing that the city is the capital of Cebu Province.

“Wala na nagpasabot nga mangungsulta ta, dili. Wala usab na nag-ingon nga mangaway ta. (This doesn’t mean we should consult, no. It also doesn’t mean we should fight.) That’s why I am promoting a One Cebu Island. The word ‘consulting’ is not proper but ‘discussing’ if there are issues that will affect the whole island of Cebu,” Rama said.

Rama also advocated for re-franchising the right of Cebu City voters to cast their votes for the provincial governor election, comparing it to Mandaue City, another highly urbanized city in Metro Cebu that can vote for the provincial governor during local elections.

The suspended mayor also questioned why he was not officially invited to either the opening or closing ceremony of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on July 9 and July 16. However, he applauded the collective effort for the event’s success.

Rama also criticized the hosting and staging of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 at the CCSC on Aug. 25-26, which the acting mayor approved at the request of the Capitol.

“Nganung diha man gyud... Dili mana Pasigarbo sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo,” Rama said.

(Why there... That’s not Pasigarbo of Cebu City.)

MCWD and CPA issues

Rama also questioned the CPA and acting mayor’s diplomatic approach in resolving the ownership dispute at the Compania Maritima and its vicinity.

He expressed concern over a proposal to develop a casino in the area, stressing that it would affect the heritage value, particularly of the Malacañan sa Sugbo.

Regarding the disputed City Hall satellite office at the MCWD-owned building, Rama stressed that it was valid and had board resolution approval. He added that City Hall did not force its way into occupying the building, which was formerly the Prince Warehouse.

Rama said he would resolve these matters upon his return to office.

The acting mayor has made initial agreements with MCWD and CPA leadership to resolve all disputes between these government agencies, which Rama had conflicts with before his preventive suspension. / EHP