Rama denies involvement in Jeslar Larumbe ‘hit and run’ incident

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has debunked accusations that he has something to do with the incident along Queens Road near Redemptorist Church that claimed the life of a motorist.

A local media reported on Sunday, February 4, 2024, that basketball player Jeslar Larumbe was a “hit and run” victim, stressing that he was hit by one of the escorts of a convoy.

The vehicle was using blinkers, according to witnesses.

The report led to some satire Facebook pages like El Filibusterismo to conclude that it was Rama who hit and ran the victim.

“Pagkawalay batasan aning Mayor Mike Rama, gibyaan ra ang naligsan sa convoy,” El Filibusterismo posted.

But Rama, during the flag raising ceremony on Monday, February 5, 2024, said he did not even know about the incident. He said he was in Bohol when it happened.

“Nakaligis! Wa gani koy kalibutan (kay) toa ko sa Bohol. Ako na nuon ang nakaligis, gibyaan sa akong sakyanan, ug nakita ang nawng ni Mike Rama. Yawa, pahawa!” Rama said.

Rama said whoever the person who got his name involved in the incident will face criminal charges, which he wanted his son, lawyer Mikel Rama, to work on.

“Do not stop to look for that person. File a case against them,” Rama said.

Rama asked his son to take legal action.

“Do not allow your father to be desecrated because he fights for what is the right of this country,” Rama said. (AML)