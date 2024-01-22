Rama describes Sinulog a ‘success’

DESPITE all the challenges faced by the Cebu City Hall and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) leading to and on the day of the Sinulog Festival, Mayor Michael Rama is happy with the success of the event, saying “we cannot please everybody.”

In his speech before the awarding of winners of Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 on Monday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2024, Rama attributed the success to the unity of those who contributed to its achievement.

The awarding ceremony was held at the South Road Properties (SRP) grounds, the same venue of the Sinulog Grand Parade and Grand Ritual Showdown last Sunday, Jan. 21.

“Yes, we cannot please everybody, but if we embrace Señor Sto. Niño, no matter how big the challenges are, who can be against God?” Rama said.

He said everyone involved should be able to stand with their heads up.

He thanked all who worked for the success of Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines: Still One Cebu Island, calling their accomplishments “E Pluribus Unum,” which translates to “Out of Many, One.”

Rama said they will all receive a sack of rice each.

He said he already asked the City Council to approve the budget for this.

“Those who have been working very hard, cleaning, making Cebu from the time we started last Thursday until this morning... never stop working, making Cebu City clean... we will be giving them one sack of rice,” he said.

Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, for his part, also attributed the success of this year’s Sinulog Festival to the dedication of all those involved in the preparations and to the miraculous Señor Sto. Niño.

In a message delivered earlier during the flag ceremony at the City Hall grounds, Garcia said the Sinulog Grand Parade and Grand Ritual Showdown at the SRP last Sunday marked a triumphant conclusion to weeks of vibrant celebrations.

He extended a special acknowledgment to Mayor Michael Rama for the latter’s visionary leadership and tireless efforts in preparing, staging, and hosting various Sinulog events.

He praised the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and highlighted the significant contributions of the Department of Public Services (DPS), which played a pivotal role keeping the city clean during the festivities.

He also recognized the Road Management Authority, formerly the Cebu City Transportation Office, and the Public Information Office for successfully overcoming challenges.

He also commended the Disaster Office for being ready for any untoward incidents.

The vice mayor also thanked members of the health services, including doctors and nurses from the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), for their standby support.

He extended a special note of thanks to members of the City Council for their support, especially in allocating the budget for the Sinulog Festival.

Garcia concluded by thanking all departments, highlighting the efforts of City Attorney Collin Rosell and others who contributed to the festival’s seamless execution.

In an interview during the ritual showdown on Sunday, Rama initially assessed that all of the activities went fine.

“It is a continuing enjoyment, fun, participants were doing well, and people were amazing, showing some sense of being behaved,” Rama said.

Regarding reports about inadequate areas where people could hide themselves from the extreme heat, he said they must not have discovered the tents that were installed in different areas near the venue.

He also pointed out that the Sinulog is a walking activity.

Asked if next year’s Sinulog will still be held at the SRP grounds, Rama said he did not want to say “yes,” but he hadn’t had “any change of heart.”