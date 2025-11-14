Rama downplays Comelec disqualification ruling

FORMER Cebu City mayor Michael “Mike” Rama on Friday, November 14, 2025, downplayed the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) ruling disqualifying him, saying the decision is far from final and is part of what he describes as a series of political cases that have repeatedly targeted him over the years.

Rama said the ruling, which hinges on an Ombudsman decision that penalized him administratively, is now being "weaponized" to mislead the public and influence political dynamics ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“This is not over. The people are being fed manipulative narratives and twisted conclusions,” Rama said, saying that the ruling is already stirring confusion among supporters and intensifying tensions within Cebu City’s political camps.

Rama, who has been a central figure in Cebu politics for over three decades, suggested that the disqualification case is part of a recurring pattern of attacks meant to undermine his credibility and weaken Partido Barug’s standing.

“When will this ever end? What else is new?” he said. “After thirty-six years of service without corruption, I could have retired quietly. But I will not surrender to the satisfaction of those who orchestrate these persecutions.”

Rama said the Comelec decision is not yet executory, saying that his legal team is already preparing remedies to contest the ruling before higher courts.

He called the development “the beginning of a long and thorny road toward truth, freedom, and justice,” signaling a prolonged political and legal battle that could shape Cebu City’s political realignment.

The former mayor’s stance comes as allies within Partido Barug privately assess the impact of the ruling on future electoral plans.

Political observers said the disqualification issue may test the party’s internal cohesion, especially as rival groups move quickly to capitalize on the controversy.

Despite the setback, Rama rallied his supporters, thanking his family, faith communities, and political allies for standing with him during what he described as another wave of persecution. (CAV)