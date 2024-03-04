Rama favors Dondon as his candidate for north district congressional seat

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama favors incumbent Cebu City South District Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros to run for congressman in the north district against incumbent Rep. Rachel Marguerite del Mar.

During Cebu City Hall’s online program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, Rama publicly excluded del Mar from his list of adopted candidates due to her alleged involvement in collecting signatures for the People’s Initiative, which aims to amend the 1987 Constitution. Rama, however, did not say in the program that Hontiveros represents the city’s south district. He did not elaborate on how Hontiveros will run for the north district’s seat in the House of Representative.

“Cutie... I am deeply sorry,” Rama said. “The whole congressional picture has changed. This People’s Initiative really has changed the political landscape.”

In a press conference on Feb. 29, former mayor Tomas Osmeña expressed his support for incumbent City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos over del Mar, noting his dislike for the latter.

Rama said there is an ongoing survey, which he said will determine the sentiment of north district voters regarding Hontiveros’ potential representation in the lower chamber. Hontiveros currently holds the position of No. 1 councilor in the council. He sits as the acting vice mayor if Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia serves as acting mayor while Rama is away.

Hontiveros was the sole councilor who attended the prayer rally for “transparency, accountability, peace, and security in our country,” along with City Administrator Collin Rosell at the South Road Properties last Feb. 25. Del Mar and South District Rep. Eduardo Rama Jr. were absent from the rally; however, Rama said Congressman Rama, his nephew, had informed him that he wouldn’t be attending.

Rama expressed his dismay that no other city officials aside from Hontiveros and Rosell attended the event. However, Osmeña dismissed Rama’s complaint, suggesting that the mayor brought it upon himself.

“Why should he be surprised? He deserves it,” Osmeña said in a statement on Monday, March 4. “Hoy gising!”

Last week, Osmeña announced his willingness to run for vice mayor with Councilor Nestor Archival as his running mate. / AML