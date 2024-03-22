Rama files admin case vs Garcia

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama filed an administrative case before the Office of the President against Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for violation of Administrative Order 23 series of 1992 Section 1 (c), (e) and (h).

The case stemmed from Garcia’s issuance of a cease-and-desist order, through Memorandum 16-2024 that directed Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Co. Ltd. to stop the construction of a bus station near the Provincial Capitol.

The bus station is part of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, which is being constructed in Cebu City.

Asked for her reaction, Garcia refused to comment on the matter. (AML/EHP)