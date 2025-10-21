Rama, former assessor found guilty of oppression, grave abuse of authority

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama and former city assessor Maria Theresa Rosell guilty of oppression and grave abuse of authority in connection with the reassignment of four personnel from the City Assessor’s Office in 2023.

Each count corresponds to acts allegedly committed against four complainants — Filomena Atuel, Maria Almicar Diongzon, Sybil Ann Ybañez, and Chito Dela Cerna — who accused Rama and Rosell of engaging in conduct prejudicial to the best interest of public service.

In a ruling issued on September 1, 2025, the Ombudsman said the two officials acted with cruelty, severity, and excessive use of authority when they ordered the transfer of regular employees without legal basis or valid justification.

The affected personnel were also removed from the payroll and left without specific duties, effectively preventing them from performing their regular functions.

The Ombudsman imposed the maximum penalty of one-year suspension from public office.

However, since both officials are no longer in government service, Rama having lost his reelection bid in the May 2025 polls, and Rosell already out of her post as city assessor, the suspension has been converted into a fine equivalent to six months’ salary, payable to the Ombudsman.

The ruling stated that the offense is punishable under Section 50 (B)(2), Rule 10 of the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service (RACCS), which provides a penalty of suspension from six months and one day to one year for the first offense and dismissal for the second.

It added that, under Section 55 of the same rules, when a respondent is found guilty of multiple counts of the same offense, the maximum penalty shall be imposed regardless of mitigating circumstances.

The same decision also cleared former City Administrator Collin Rosell and five other officials of the City Assessor’s Office for lack of substantial evidence to hold them administratively liable. (CAV)