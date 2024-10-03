Rama found ‘guilty’ of nepotism

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct for appointing his two brothers-in-law to work in the Cebu City Hall.

Rama, according to the Ombudsman decision, will be meted the penalty of dismissal from the service, which will include the cancellation of his eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits except for accrued leave credits, and perpetual disqualification for reemployment in the government service.

The Ombudsman also said that in the event that the penalty of dismissal can no longer be enforced due to respondent's separation from the service, “the same shall be converted into a fine equivalent to respondent's salary for one year, payable to the Office of the Ombudsman, and may be deductible from respondent's accrued leave credits or any receivables from his office."

A concerned citizen, Jonel Saceda, sporting the name “Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña” on Facebook, filed a complaint against Rama for alleged nepotism, grave misconduct, and graft and corruption before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on January 24, 2023.

According to the complaint, Rama appointed his wife's brothers, Elmer and Gomer Mandanat.

Elmer and Gomer are siblings of Rama's second wife, Marilou Gimenez Mandanat-Rama, whom he married in a civil wedding ceremony on October 28, 2021.

Based on the records of the City's Human Resource Department Office, Elmer was appointed as process server under the Office of the Mayor, while Gomer was appointed as administrative aide under the Cebu City Medical Center. Both worked from January 1 to June 30, 2022.

Elmer and Gomer's contracts were renewed for the period of July 1 to December 30, 2022 when Rama assumed as mayor after the May 2022 elections. (JJL)