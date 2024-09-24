Rama-Garcia tandem ‘no more’

WITH the filing of the certificate of candidacy nearing, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama ended speculation about the Rama-Garcia tandem, officially confirming it is no longer on.

However, the mayor, who has been preventively suspended since May, has yet to announce who will be his running mate for the 2025 midterm elections.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, during the “Panagtigom” or gathering at the Casino Español de Cebu, Rama named 25 “probable” candidates under the Partido Barug, including himself.

In a press conference, Rama was asked if his tandem with Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is over, to which he then urged the crowd to answer.

The majority shouted “Yes,” prompting Rama to respond “That’s it,” effectively ending the tandem.

The relationship between the two officials soured when Garcia assumed office as acting mayor in May after Rama was suspended for six months, leading to changes in City Hall that contradicted Rama’s policies.

Rama, in February 2024, had announced his intention to seek reelection next year with Garcia still his running mate.

However, Rama’s potential tandem was left in limbo when the crowd questioned him as to who would be his vice mayor, Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros or Association of Barangay Captains president Franklyn Ong, both of whom were present at the event.

Rama replied that he will announce his final full line-up in due time, or before the filing of the certificate of candidacy, which will start on Oct. 1 until Oct. 8.

During the gathering, various names were presented to the public as probable candidates for the 2025 midterm election.

Among the incumbent councilors seeking another term were Francis Esparis, Noel Wenceslao, Jocelyn Pesquera, and Philip Zafra.

Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president Rhea Mae Jakosalem was also in attendance.

Probable candidates

Fellow “probable” candidates urged Ong to run as Cebu City North District representative.

For the Cebu City South District Representative candidacy, incumbent Congressman Edu Rama, who was not at the event but sent a video message, was slated to seek reelection.

Probable candidates vying for a seat in the City Council were Rama’s son Attorney. Mikel, Colin Rosell, Maria Pino, Ernest Herrera, Jessica Resch, JingJing Cabigon (Apas), Rey Lauron (Cambinocot), Gremar Barete (Buhisan) and Harry Eran (Cogon Pardo).

Another group of probable candidates vying for council seats were Mark “Mae Anne” Agipo, Karla Henry Ammann, Ian Hassamal, Melvin Legaspi, Rex Milan, Novie Abella, Ramon Alcoseba and Clyde Limpag.

Ong and Resch were known to be affiliated with the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), however, Resch transferred to Partido Barug, stating her confidence in Rama’s leadership.

Ong said he will be running under a new political party called “BagOng Sugbo,” stating a possible alliance with Partido Barug.

He explained that leaving the BOPK and aligning with Rama was due to the mayor’s genuine service to all, especially during typhoon Odette and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Diha nako na earn ang ako respect ngadto kang Rama sa iyahang tinud-anay nga serbisyo nga walay pili... nakita gyud nako nga bisan og dili mi pareho og kauban kay iyaha gyud gitabangan ang tanan,” Ong said.

Rama confirmed that he wants to make an alliance between Partido Barug and BagOng Sugbo.

Pesquera explained that forging alliances is a normal phenomenon during the election period as various political groups align with other organizations with the same goals.