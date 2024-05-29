Rama: Garcia’s resignation ‘simply not truthful’

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama cried foul over the use of his name by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who seemed to have blamed the former for her decision to resign from Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Garcia cited on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the tension between her and Rama as the reason behind her leaving the political party. Rama serves as the party’s vice president for the Visayas.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 29, Rama said Garcia's resignation was "simply not truthful," as he said her loyalty before the party has already been long gone.

Rama said Garcia has no "steady political compass," and no "any record of having steady political principles."

"I was shocked to see the resignation letter of a person I highly doubt fits the title honorable… True or what, I heard that it was a day after Malacañang ordered her to submit an Answer to the Administrative Complaint regarding her interference in the Affairs of Cebu City, she had the temerity of resigning as a member of PDP but not without using my name in vain," he said.

In a letter released on Tuesday, May 28, Garcia said she resigned from PDP-Laban as her continued stay in the party has been “untenable.”

She said Rama’s administrative case, filed before the Office of the President, petitioning for her suspension, prompted her to leave the political party.

The complaint was about Rama's disagreement with the governor over her memorandum on February 2024 ordering the stoppage of the Phase One of the implementation of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project in front of the Cebu Capitol Building, citing heritage violation.

"She has no business with Cebu City affairs and should just stay out of it. Pagkatoytoy ning Gobernadora," Rama said.

Rama also defended his vision for Cebu City to be "Singapore like with Melbourne features," stressing that both cities ranked 42nd and 9th, respectively, in global rankings and he is not wrong on using them as benchmark.

"Anyway, there is a reason why Manila and Cebu City are included in global rankings. No other city in these islands," Rama said.

Asked for comment on Wednesday, Garcia refused to issue a statement on Rama’s claims. (EHP)