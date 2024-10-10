Rama gathers PDP allies, forms Team Liberate Cebu

DISMISSED Cebu City mayor Michael Rama has allied with two mayoral aspirants from Lapu-Lapu City and Consolacion, forming a coalition with gubernatorial aspirant Pamela Baricuatro, which Rama calls Team Liberate Cebu.

“Kining Team Liberate Cebu with our (candidate for) governor, I am pretty sure nga inclusivity ni, dili exclusivity. Dili ni padung ngadto sa usa ka tawo (This is not all about one person). Ang pang-gobiyerno ani gikan gyod sa ubos (Governance starts at the grassroots level),” Rama told reporters on Thursday, Oct. 10. 2024, throwing a shade at his former ally, the reelectionist Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia of One Cebu Party.

Rama announced the coalition during a gathering of members of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) from Cebu and Bohol in a hotel in Cebu City on Thursday.

As the party’s vice president for Visayas, Rama has been authorized to issue certificate of nomination and acceptance

Rama is joined in the Team Liberate by Paz Radaza, who is running for mayor again in Lapu-Lapu City after her defeat in 2022, and Blessilda Villo, the mayoral aspirant in Consolacion, northern Cebu.

Rama, Radaza, Villo and Baricuatro are running under PDP.

Also present at the event were the full slates of Radaza and Villo, along with some mayoral and vice-mayoral aspirants from Alegria, Naga, San Francisco, and Carcar City in Cebu.

‘Social revolt’

Baricuatro, in a separate interview, said challenging Garcia in the midterm elections next year is a “social revolt” and not motivated by politics.

“It’s motivated by my desire to help the people. It has to be the people’s choice, mao gyud na akong gusto (that is what I want),” Baricuatro said.

“I am not a politician. This is going to be a social revolt. It’s not a political revolt because I cannot fight her. They have so much money; they have so much influence,” she added.

Baricuatro, a businesswoman and philanthropist, founded the nonprofit group SimplyShare Foundation. She has also been involved in various socio-political movements in Cebu, including the Save Cebu Movement and the Maisug movement.

Garcia is seeking a third straight term in the midterm polls. She served as governor for two terms from 2004 to 2007, and from 2007 to 2010.

The governor secured a third straight term in the 2010 elections, but she failed to serve the remaining six months after she was suspended by the Office of the President on Dec. 19, 2022.

The suspension was due to charges of grave abuse of authority and usurpation of power filed by the late Vice Governor Gregorio Sanchez in 2010.

Mike-Gwen schism

Rama and Garcia were known to be friends in the local political circle, but their rift came on full display due to their disagreements over the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

Last Feb. 27, 2024, Governor Garcia issued Memorandum 16-2024, ordering a stoppage of civil works for the CBRT. She argued that the bus stations planned along Osmeña Blvd. in front of the Capitol building would negatively impact the cultural integrity of the building, a national historical landmark.

In response to Garcia’s actions, Rama filed an administrative case against Garcia with the Office of the President on March 22.

He accused Garcia of abuse of authority, oppression, grave misconduct, and violation of ethical standards for public officials.

Rama requested Garcia’s suspension from office.

Garcia resigned from the PDP on May 28, citing Rama’s complaint as the reason.

The governor said Rama’s actions created an “irreconcilable conflict.”

Malacañang denied Rama’s request to suspend Governor Garcia, citing lack of merit. The Office of the President found Rama’s allegations insufficient to warrant Garcia’s suspension.

For his part, Rama has been dismissed by the Ombudsman, which found him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct for appointing two of his brothers-in-law, Elmer and Gomer Mandanat, as casual employees of Cebu City Hall.

Before his dismissal from public service, Rama had been serving his six-month suspension that was also implemented by the anti-graft office for failing to pay the salaries of four regular City Hall employees. / CDF