Rama: I am an independent mayor

Rama noted that the filing of certificates of candidacy would still be in October.

“October is still far behind, but the most important thing to remember…I am an independent mayor,” Rama said.

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, Rama said he was displeased with Garcia’s privilege speech, which called for the halt of the ongoing construction of bus stations of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit along Osmeña Blvd.

Garcia asked the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to issue a cease and desist order (CDO) against the CBRT contractor, as he sought a better design for the bus stations that could be proposed to the appropriate bodies, including the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (Chac) of Cebu City, and the Cebu City Council.

Rama said the matters raised in Garcia’s speech could have been discussed privately, as Garcia and the rest of the City Council could always have an emergency meeting with him.

But Garcia assured that Rama was emotional about it, but not mad about the Council’s decision, saying they are both advocates of heritage preservation.

Garcia said their opposing views are “normal,” assuring that they are “strictly professional” about it.