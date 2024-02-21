Rama names possible lineup for 2025 midterm elections

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama named the possible candidates who will join him in the 2025 midterm elections.

In an interview on Monday, February 19, 2024, Rama said he had with him the “long list” of possible lineup of candidates.

Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover was also present during the interview.

For the North District, Rama mentioned the names of Sambag 1 Barangay Captain Aileen Guardo, Dr. Peter Mancao, Ernest Herrera, Maria Pino, and Melvin Legazpi, who are part of the "long list" subject to surveys.

Rama also named incumbent Councilors Alcover, Noel Wenceslao, Jaypee Labella, and Jerry Guardo as confirmed candidates under his party.

But Rama noted that Councilor Joel Garganera is completing his final term and will not be included in the list.

From the opposition under Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) party, Rama included incumbent Councilors Franklyn Ong and Nestor Archival, as well as former Sangguniang Kabataan president Jessica Resch.

For the South District, Rama included incumbent Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera, Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, Rey Gealon, Philip Zafra, Jun-jun Osmeña, James Cuenco, Francis Esparis, and first-timer, his son, Mikel Rama.

He added that Representative Rachel Marguerite del Mar and Representative Edu Rama will remain as representatives of their respective district. (AML)