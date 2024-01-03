Rama: No Sinulog street party

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has not given the green light for a street party to take place during the Sinulog 2024 celebration.

“Mag street party ta pero way bino, way inum, pero ganahan diay ka mag street party ka nga tubig ra?” Rama said during the Sugboanon Channel’s segment ‘Ingna’ng Mayor’ on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Rama said his initial position is “no street party” during Sinulog, which is on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

“No display of liquor. Let’s enjoy Sinulog spiritually, socially, and have fun,” Rama said.

He said fun does not solely rely on liquor.

When asked about the possibility of someone being seen with liquor in public or organizing street parties, Rama emphasized that apprehensions would be made.

He reiterated his stance that the consumption of liquor and the organization of street parties should not be permitted. (AML)