Rama not keen on building skyways

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has voiced his reservations about the proposed construction of skyways in the city, citing concerns about potential obstructions and their impact on life, property and liberty.

“I am not in favor of it because any obstruction that endangers life, property and liberty is constitutionally protected if we are serious about that,” Rama said during the Sugboanon Channel’s program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

This comes after Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon proposed a resolution requesting Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) or similar companies to conduct a comprehensive study on the potential locations and feasibility of constructing skyways or expressways in Cebu City.

Citing MPIC’s successful completion of the P30 billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), Gealon emphasized the potential advantages of skyways or expressways, especially in addressing the worsening traffic conditions.

Gealon said the benefits of such roads include “lower vehicle operating costs, comfort and convenience for motorists, and greater safety.”

But addressing the pressing issue of space in the city, Rama highlighted the challenges posed by having skyways in the city.

“We are a compressed city, and we have historic landmarks like Colon, our oldest road, and the beautiful Capitol. Imagine placing vertical structures there. That’s precisely the reason why,” Rama said.

When asked if Gealon, chairman of the Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination Committee, had discussed the proposal with him, Rama said there had been no prior discussions.

Rama said he would not dismiss the proposal outright but would also not entertain it, emphasizing his reservations about the potential impact on the city’s heritage and space.