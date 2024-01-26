Rama on leave again, currently in Singapore

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has taken his first leave for 2024 five weeks after returning from his more than a month-long vacation in Australia in 2023.

Rama is currently in Singapore. He said he is on leave but still working.

In an interview on Cebu City Hall media arm's online program on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Rama said he is with Melquiades Feliciano, chairman of his appointed Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board, Budget Officer Jerone Castillo, and City Planning and Development Office head Joseph Michael Espina.

The local chief executive's leave started last Tuesday, January 23. He is expected to be back on Saturday, January 27.

In the same interview, Rama said he received an invitation to be a speaker in the 2024 Smart City Summit in Taiwan in March. (AML)